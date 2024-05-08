Tulsa Food Businesses Graduate From Mother Road Market Program

More than 250 people came to the Mother Road Market Patio for the Meet the Makers Event. It's where Chefs get to show what they’ve learned after a 13-week program that teaches them how to take the next step for their business.

14 chefs with different specialties came to the Mother Road patio once a week for two hours to learn new skills, and their graduation ceremony offered a sample of their hard work.

The 14 chefs were chosen out of 50 people who applied.

This is the biggest class they've had since starting in 2016 because there were so many good chefs to choose from.

They learned how to market their business, how to get a business permit, work with the health department and more.

One Chef, Fifame Alahasse, moved to Green Country from West Africa 14 years ago and started Afrikan Delights 3 years ago, and she says this program helped take her business to the next level.

"This is what the program helped me do, my business plan put my recipe together so I can understand my costs when I am running my business," Alahasse said.

Afrikan Delights will open its food truck this June. Applications for the next class open in August. The applications can be found here.