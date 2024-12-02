New Pickleball Complex Nears Opening In Broken Arrow

A new pickleball complex is getting ready to open in Broken Arrow.

By: News On 6

-

Ace Pickleball Club will be located near 71st Street and the Broken Arrow Expressway.

It will have 18 indoor courts that are available for guests or people who pay a monthly fee.

The facility will also offer lessons for anyone and the owner says the goal is to create a community.

"So, if you're not at work or you're not at home, this is the place that's your community that you feel like you want to hang out and where you belong. We want people to come meet their new best friend at Ace Pickleball Club," said Brannon Maronek, Ace Pickleball Club owner.

The complex is expected to open on Dec. 23.