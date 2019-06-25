News
Tulsa Artist, Company Team Up To Beautify Dumpsters
TULSA, Oklahoma - Local artist Alex Gavrilov is teaming up with a Tulsa clothing company to create public art on the city's north side.
Gavrilov and Clean Hands will paint murals on several dumpsters around the city. He said he loves art and wanted to do something nice for the community.
"I really want people to enjoy what they're seeing. I want it to be vibrant. I want them to put a smile on their face. I want them to have a positive look when everything is coming out,” Gavrilov said.
The artists will start by painting five dumpsters near Admiral Boulevard and Iroquois Avenue.