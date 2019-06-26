Tulsa Man Behind Bars After Spitting On Tulsa Firefighter
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after Tulsa Police say he spit on a firefighter following a fight near downtown Tulsa.
Officers say Gordon McKenzie became upset with another group of homeless people who were sitting near 15th and Denver. They say that's when McKenzie picked up a metal rod and tried to hit another man.
Police say the two fought over the rod and the other man ended up grabbing it and hitting McKenzie over the head with it. Officers say some Tulsa Transit Security officers were at the QuikTrip close by and ran over to break up the fight. They say while paramedics treated McKenzie he spit on a Tulsa firefighter.
EMSA took McKenzie to a hospital but he was released and booked into jail shortly after. The other man was not arrested because officers say he acted in self-defense.