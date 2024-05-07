News On 6 Drone Footage Shows Significant Damage To Barnsdall Homes

As the sun comes up Tuesday, we are getting a better look at the damage in the Barnsdall area after a tornado moved through overnight.

The damage path is several blocks wide and there the destruction is substantial. Vehicles were tossed into Bird Creek, which runs right along the eastern edge of town. Many homes even those that were well built had walls blown out and all of the belongings blown out. The walls of some homes withstood the wind but the rooves were taken off.

The wax plant, a big employer in the town has major damage and could well be destroyed. Employees could be seen searching the wreckage Tuesday morning. The nursing home had its roof lifted off and what were solid homes nearby were collapsed, with walls pushed in.

News On 6's Emory Bryan flew Osage Drone 6 over the damage on Tuesday and said that he could see people going into homes to collect belongings. He also saw proof that it’s good advice to go interior rooms with walls between you and the wind, that could’ve made a life-saving difference, even with the roof gone.