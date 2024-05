Tulsa Police recovered drugs and weapons from a house near 41st and Yale after serving a search warrant.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police recovered drugs and weapons from a house near 41st and Yale after serving a search warrant.

Officers said 200 grams of fentanyl and one ounce each of meth, heroin, PCP and ketamine were in the residence.

Police said it was enough fentanyl for nearly 100,000 lethal dosages.

They said five guns were also taken during the search.