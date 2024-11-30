Man Arrested, Accused Of Breaking Into Tulsa Storage Unit On Thanksgiving

A man is arrested and accused by Tulsa Police of attempting to break into a storage unit on Thanksgiving.

By: News On 6

A man is arrested and accused by Tulsa Police of attempting to break into a storage unit on Thanksgiving.

Police said they were called to a storage unit complex near Apache and Lewis around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The owner told officers that he had seen a man breaking into a storage unit on his security cameras.

Officers found the man, Brent Gray, inside the unit and told him to surrender but they said he ran off into the woods.

Police used a K9 to find Gary, who was arrested on burglary charges.