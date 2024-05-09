Barnsdall Nursing Home Residents All Uninjured After Tornado Due To Worker Response

Some of the unsung heroes from Monday's tornado in Barnsdall are the five people who were working at the nursing home that night, who got all 25 residents out without a scratch.

Four of the employees say the scariest moment was when everyone was taking cover in the hallways, the doors blew open, and they had to hold onto their residents to protect them.

The forecast is posted on the walls at the Barnsdall nursing home every day, and Monday's is still there.

"As soon as the phone buzzed, two went down long hall, us two went down short hall, and our nurse went back and forth, and we just got people out of bed," Juanita Stansberry said.

Stansberry, Kendra Moore, Jesse and Jenny Vermillion, and Colby Bransetter said adrenaline kicked in, and they jumped into action.

"Making sure they had clothes and shoes,” Jenny said. “I mean, it's not just getting them out of bed and putting them into the hallway; we had to make sure everyone had a blanket, you know, when it's cold, got to have something to put over their head. Just thinking of every little thing."

During the tornado, they could hear damage being done outside.

"We heard the tree fall out front, but we heard some of the windows break, the door flew open at one point, and we just kind of stood and held on to people closest to the door," said Kendra.

"When the roof was gone, water started pouring from the ceiling,” Jesse said. “We had to start migrating people over to the short hall from the long hall because the long hall was flooded."

Juanita says she can't the images of that night.

"How they were shook up and scared, their faces," said Stansberry.

"We're all going to be there with them, just keeping them calm, like we'll be there with them the whole time. They're not going to be alone," said Moore.

Then, they heard another tornado could be headed their way.

"I was like there's no way we're going to make it through round two, but come to find out, there was a little bit of rain, and that was it, so we are so blessed, we are," said Jenny.

Jesse says it's a miracle no one was hurt and has high praise for how the workers responded.

“Thankful for the team I had, people that were here, I can't think of what would've happened if they weren't here," said Jesse.

All the residents have been moved to other nursing homes, and the employees are saving what they can for them.