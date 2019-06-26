Wagoner County K-9 Finds Man Hiding Under Blankets
WAGONER, Oklahoma - Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said a K-9 officer found a domestic assault suspect hiding under the blankets of his bed after the man refused to come to his door during a recent investigation.
WCSO said Rodney Cooper Jr. had assaulted both his wife and daughter by choking them during an argument. Investigators came to his home in the area of E. 41st and S. 250th on May 28, after the incident was reported.
They said they tried to get Cooper to come to the door but were unsuccessful. After another deputy brought K-9 Edo to the home, the dog searched each room until finding Cooper trying to hide under the blankets of his bed, a news release states.
Deputies arrested Cooper and took him to the hospital to have his injuries checked out before booking him into jail on two counts of felony domestic assault by strangulation.