Tavin Dillard is one of LeAnne Taylor's favorite people on social media. He joins us on Six In The Morning to talk about his popular solar eclipse "explainer" and upcoming comedy show.

By: News On 6

Tavin Dillard is one of LeAnne Taylor's favorite people on social media. He joins us on Six In The Morning to talk about his popular solar eclipse "explainer" and upcoming show.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Tavin Dillard Comedy and his show in Wichita Falls, Texas on May 31, 2024.