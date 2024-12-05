Grady Nichols Christmas Show Returns To Tulsa With Holiday Music And Local Support

Thursday, December 5th 2024, 10:13 am
The Grady Nichols Christmas Show is an annual holiday event held at the Mabee Center in Tulsa. This year’s show will feature performances by saxophonist Grady Nichols, singers Kelly Ford and Andy Chrisman, along with a choir and a twelve-person ensemble of musicians.
News On 6 Anchor LeAnne Taylor will serve as the emcee for the event. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Lisa Bain Ministries, a nonprofit organization that assists individuals facing illness and personal crises.
Below are the details for this year’s event, including ticket information, seating options, and performer details.
Q: What is the Grady Nichols Christmas Show?
A: The Grady Nichols Christmas Show is an annual holiday event held at the Mabee Center. This year’s show features performances by Grady Nichols, Kelly Ford, Andy Chrisman, a choir, and a twelve-person ensemble of musicians, with News On 6 Anchor LeAnne Taylor as the emcee.
Q: When is the Grady Nichols Christmas Show?
A: The show will take place on Dec. 10, at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Mabee Center in Tulsa.
Q: What can attendees expect at this year’s performance?
A: The show will feature a mix of original music and Christmas classics, performed by the featured artists and musicians. A portion of the event's proceeds will support Lisa Bain Ministries, a nonprofit that helps individuals facing illness and personal crises.
Q: How can I buy tickets for the event?
A: Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Mabee Center Ticket Office at 918-495-6000. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday, from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Q: Are there any special ticket packages available?
A: Yes, there is a Meet & Greet add-on available for $40 (plus service charges). This package includes a photo opportunity with the artists, a Christmas ornament to sign, a lighted necklace, and refreshments. An event ticket must be purchased separately.
Q: What are the different seating options for the event?
Q: Who are the performers at the Grady Nichols Christmas Show?
Q: Why should I attend the Grady Nichols Christmas Show?
A: The show offers live music and an opportunity to support Lisa Bain Ministries, which provides services to those in need. It also serves as a community event for people to enjoy holiday music and support a local cause.
Q: Are there any age restrictions for the event?
A: Children aged 2 and under can attend for free. All other attendees must have a ticket.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MabeeCenter.com or call the ticket office at 918-495-6000.
