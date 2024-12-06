'Consumed By Fire' Brings Christmas Music And Collaboration To Wagoner

Christian band Consumed By Fire, will perform a festive concert at the Wagoner Civic Center on December 7, featuring Christmas music and fan favorites.

By: News On 6

Christian band Consumed By Fire is back in town for the holidays, bringing a mix of Christmas music and their popular hits. The group includes Caleb, Jordan, Josh, and new touring member Blanca, who is joining them for their first Christmas tour.

The band has been recording new music on the road, including a collaboration with Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts, with new songs expected to be released throughout next year. The group is excited to perform their latest Christmas music along with fan favorites during their concert at the Wagoner Civic Center.

The concert will feature live performances of the band’s popular radio songs and a special collaboration between the band and Blanca. Fans can expect a festive and fun evening, with tickets available for the show, which starts at 7 p.m. on December 7. Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information, check out Consumed By Fire's Facebook page.