Tulsa River Parks Receives Grant To Install Lights On Katy Trail
Wednesday, June 26th 2019, 2:03 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A part of Tulsa where safety has been a big concern is getting a new fix.
The River Parks area got a $240,000 grant to put lights along the Katy Trail. The solar lights will be installed between Tulsa and Adams Road in Sand Springs. The bike and walking path connects downtown Tulsa, with downtown Sand Springs, along the former Katy railroad line.
The design and planning work that’s required means the lights will be not be installed until sometime next year.