Democrats Held Presidential Debate in Miami, 2nd Debate Thursday
The first of two Democratic Presidential debates took place in Miami Wednesday night.
Ten candidates made their case for the White House through tackling immigration, the economy, and President Trump.
For two hours, ten Democratic Presidential candidates went toe-to-toe during an NBC News debate on issues like healthcare, immigration, climate change, and guns.
The debate Wednesday night took place in Florida--a key battleground state--where President Trump officially kicked off his re-election campaign a week and a half ago.
While the President tweeted the debate was "boring" some Democrats on stage publicly stated their views on whether impeachment proceedings should begin.
Thursday night, ten more Democratic contenders will take the stage in Miami. That debate will feature candidates including Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, who is leading in early polls.