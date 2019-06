INOLA, Oklahoma - A woman is dead after a late night motorcycle crash on Highway 412 just east of Inola.



Around 9:30 Saturday night OHP says 46-year-old Sharla Davis ran into the back of a 16-foot utility trailer being hauled by a 1949 Chevy pickup. That trailer went about 100 feet off the road and jackknifed and the motorcycle got stuck underneath it.