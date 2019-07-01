News
Demolition Underway For WPX Energy Headquarters
Monday, July 1st 2019, 6:53 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The old Spaghetti Warehouse building in downtown Tulsa is now just a pile of debris as crews make room for the construction of a $100-million headquarters for WPX Energy.
On Friday, WPX Energy announced their plans to build an eleven-story tower that will cover the entire block. The company says this will be their new headquarters and expects the project to cost millions of dollars for the new public plaza, walkway, and parking garage.
WPX says they expect the construction to take a couple of years and plan on moving into the building by 2022.