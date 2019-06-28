TULSA, Oklahoma - WPX Energy announced plans to build a $100 million office complex at 222 North Detroit in downtown Tulsa. The new company headquarters will cover an entire block, and have an 11 story tower as part of a multi-level development that is six stories at the perimeter. The design features a public plaza and walkway between the Greenwood District and Arts District, and a parking garage with 700 spaces available for employees and the public.