News
1 Dead After Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tuesday, July 2nd 2019, 5:15 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police said one person is in custody after a shooting killed another person.
Officers said this happened at an apartment complex near 21st Street and Sheridan.
Officers said both men had been drinking, then later started fighting.
One of them left, then came back with a gun and shot the other man in the stairwell.
The victim died at the hospital, and the shooter was arrested a short time later at another apartment in the complex.
Police have not released the name of the shooter or victim.