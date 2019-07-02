OSBI Investigates After Man Dies In Custody Of Wagoner County Deputies
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a man while he was in the custody of Wagoner County deputies. Sheriff Chris Elliott said it all happened within a matter of just five minutes.
A deputy made a routine traffic stop at 9:54 p.m. Monday after a man was doing donuts near Highways 51 and 69, the sheriff said. The deputy said the man was behaving suspiciously and hiding under the seat.
The deputy pulled out his gun and pointed it at the driver who lunged at the officer and tried to get the gun, according to Sheriff Elliott.
The sheriff said there was a struggle, and another deputy and paramedics helped hold the man down. The driver was taken to the hospital where authorities said he stopped breathing.
The man's name has not yet been released.
Keep checking back to News On 6 for updates in this developing story.