Semi Driver Critically Injured Following Rollover Crash On I-244 Ramp

The driver of a semi that overturned and caught fire on the I-244 eastbound ramp to Highway 169 on Thursday is in critical condition, authorities say.

Thursday, April 25th 2024, 8:51 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 62-year-old Robert McElroy was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

OHP said the rollover happened at 4:40 p.m. McElroy was pinned in the vehicle for an unknown amount of time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The roadway is now back open.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

