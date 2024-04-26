Semi Driver Critically Injured Following Rollover Crash On I-244 Ramp

Thursday, April 25th 2024, 8:51 pm
The driver of a semi that overturned and caught fire on the I-244 eastbound ramp to Highway 169 on Thursday is in critical condition, authorities say.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 62-year-old Robert McElroy was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.
OHP said the rollover happened at 4:40 p.m. McElroy was pinned in the vehicle for an unknown amount of time.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The roadway is now back open.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
