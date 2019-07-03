News
Mobile Disaster Relief Center Opens In Bartlesville
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - A mobile Disaster Relief Center is opening in Bartlesville Wednesday.
It will be set up at Bartlesville High School in the gym lobby.
The center is offering in-person support to homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained damage or losses during the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding between May 7 and June 9, 2019.
They open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
They will be closed for the 4th, but open again Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.