News
Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits California
Officials in Southern California say emergency crews are responding to at least 24 medical and fire incidents after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest, California.
There were no immediate reports of injuries in the Los Angeles area, which is about 125 miles southwest of Ridgecrest.
The Kern County Fire Department says it is sending search and rescue teams to the town of 28,000 people.
The quake measured with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 struck Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert.
People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion that shook shower doors and made hanging dining room light sway.