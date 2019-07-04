Tulsa Man Warns About Firework Danger After Freak Accident Nearly Killed Him
TULSA - A Tulsa man is sharing a warning after a freak accident nearly killed him almost seven years ago this week .
With more than 30 surgeries, and hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of medical bills Taron Pounds said he's got a new perspective on life after a bizarre incident nearly ended it.
In less than a month Taron Pounds will graduate from the University of Tulsa.
"I'm really involved with the music scene in town," said Pounds.
It's a big deal for Pounds considering how far he's come.
"It was one super super minor little moment that completely changed the entire course of my life," said Pounds.
And that moment happened on July 7, 2012 when a commercial grade firework went off accidentally and in an instant hit Pounds in the face.
"It immediately shattered my skull and broke out all my teeth on that side and it deflected a little ways this way and blew up about two feet away from my head," said Pounds.
Taron blacked out, was flown to Oklahoma City and was put in a medically induced coma. The next memory would be about a month or two after the accident. He said he'll never forget looking in the mirror.
"I could see there was just a huge hole in my face that I hadn't seen yet," said Pounds.
And while he doesn't want to tell people how to live their lives, Pounds said he wants people to understand the serious risks involved in using fireworks.
"I'd say before people consider lighting that fuse really think about what you are hanging on too," said Pounds.
Today Pounds avoids fireworks at all costs and will need more surgeries in the future.
"I just don't think it's worth the risk you know,” said Pounds.
He said he's moving forward, has a lot of support but will never forget that life changing moment.
"It really changed my perspective you know as any life altering event would," said Pounds.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in 2017 fireworks were involved in nearly 13,000 injuries that sent people to emergency rooms.