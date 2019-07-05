Steamy Friday Heat With Weekend Storms Ahead
The heat and humidity are rising as we wrap up this holiday week across Green Country.
Our Friday temperatures will be more of the same today, with highs back in the 90s this afternoon. But unfortunately humidity levels will be even higher, which could push our heat index values to around 105 degrees. Take it easy and limit those afternoon outdoor activities!
Once again, a few of those isolated “pop-up” thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. They will be very few and far between, but just keep an eye out!
Storms may have a slightly bigger impact for outdoor plans over the weekend. A complex of thunderstorms is expected to take shape across Kansas by late in the day Friday, diving south towards Oklahoma overnight into early Saturday morning. A weakening trend is expected as this occurs, but we expect to see at least some leftover showers and storms across eastern Oklahoma Saturday morning.
WARN Radar
With plenty of heating and instability in place, some thunderstorms are expected to redevelop across Green Country Saturday afternoon. These will likely be slightly more widespread than the past several afternoons, and a few could produce strong winds. Outside of any thunderstorms, the rest of us will have more summer heat and humidity on Saturday with highs in the low 90s and heat indices above 100.
Additional scattered storms may redevelop late Saturday and into Sunday as well, depending on how much our atmosphere recovers from any earlier thunderstorms. Like Saturday, a few storms on Sunday could be heavy and locally strong. Storm chance do look to diminish early next week, with the heat continuing to crank our highs up into the upper 90s! Summer is definitely taking hold!
I hope you have a wonderful Friday, Green Country! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!