Tulsa Fire Department Deals With Several Calls On July 4th
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Fire Department responded to several burn calls on the 4th of July.
Firefighters said most injuries were easily treatable, but some re more serious, including one man who was holding a firework that exploded and badly injured his hand and stomach.
Tulsa Firefighter Andy Little said most firework-related burns happen to kids and young adults under the age of 20.
"It's usually hands, fingers, and arms is the most common place to be burned," he said.
However, this year Little said they didn't respond to any accidents involving kids.
One woman went to the emergency room after she burned her hand holding a roman candle.
"One of the burns someone sustained yesterday is from a roman candle, and it's very common to see people holding those," Little said.
Little also said a large, mortar-style firework went off inside someone's car, causing them to crash.
"Those typically have a pretty big explosion," he said. "Obviously are pretty impressive to see in general. So when you don't have those in a cannister and they explode near your body, it can very easily cause serious damage."
Little said they still don't know exactly how the firecracker exploded inside the moving car.
"I'm not really sure how it went off," he said. "I'm told that the gentleman in the car said someone may have thrown it into the car."
Little said several people inside were burned, but they're expected to be okay.
As holiday celebrations continue through the weekend, Little reminds everyone to be extra cautious playing with fire, especially if little ones are around.
He said to always make sure there's adult supervision if kids are playing with fireworks.