Oklahoma's New Fireworks Law Benefits Soccer Club
OWASSO, Oklahoma - A new law that lets fireworks stands stay open longer after the fourth will help a number of youth groups raising money.
At a fireworks stand in Owasso more than $60,000 worth of fireworks have been sold since last Friday.
The money raised helps families send their kids to soccer clubs, making it much more affordable.
Lara Inlow is working tirelessly trying to sell what's left after a week of fundraising.
"To play a sport it's very expensive. My husband and I are both teachers and it makes it affordable for our kids to play a sport that would probably be untouchable for them," Inlow said.
A certain percentage of the proceeds benefits families from around the area.
"It helps pay for our monthly fee's our coaches some of it goes to our travel expenses and each family earns money by working a certain amount of shifts, it’s based on a percentage of our shift work," Inlow said.
The new law, which went into effect July 1st, allows licensed fireworks retailers to sell fireworks from June 15th until July 6th or until the first Sunday after July 4th.
With every firework sold means more help for families in this occasion.
"It's very helpful it pays for most of my soccer for the year so we don't have to spend all our money," Inlow said.
Julie L. Heckman, Executive Director of the American Pyrotechnics Association said if sales "remain strong thru July 4 consumer fireworks revenues could exceed $1 billion.”
With some of those proceeds going to help families like Lara's.
"It really can add up." Inlow said. "It makes it affordable for my daughter to play who wants to play in college."