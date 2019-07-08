Copies Of Vehicle Registration Now Available Online
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Tax Commission is now announcing a change concerning those vehicle registration forms you're required to keep in your vehicle at all times.
The new law that requires drivers to keep their vehicle registration in their cars at all times went into effect on July 1st.
Originally if drivers needed a copy of their registration, they had to go to their local tag agency to pick up one of the forms.
The copies cost a dollar.
Late last week, the Oklahoma Tax Commission made a change to this process.
They now say you can get your registration emailed to you--for free--and you can do it in as little as five minutes.
you will need the last four characters of the vehicle identification number, the current license plate number and your street address number if you use the online option.
If you are still needing that registration form, you can find it here.