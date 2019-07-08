News
Tulsa Police Searching For Suspects After Liquor Store Burglary
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for two men who broke into a liquor store near 51st Street and Yale and left with a cash register.
Police say the two thieves shattered the glass at the front of Red Sky Liquor then went inside.
The burglars grabbed one of the store's cash registers and also took a few bottles of liquor before running off.
The owner showed up 20 minutes later, but officers say the men were already gone.
It's not clear if the register had any cash inside.
Police say the store does have surveillance video and they saw that the men were wearing hoodies but their faces were covered; so, they were not able to get a good idea of what they look like.