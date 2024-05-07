Bartlesville Volunteers Help Storm Victims

When the worst happens in Oklahoma, you can always find people willing to help. Storm victims in Bartlesville got a break from assessing and cleaning up damage to eat a hot meal.

-

Corine Reta and other volunteers from Spirit Church came together just hours after the storm.

Along with hot dogs, cookies, and waters, they offered more than just a meal.

"Show them love, joy, and peace during this difficult time for them is all we can do,” Reta said.

Spirit Church is just one of the many groups showing love to their neighbors.

"Bartlesville is full of community,” Reta said. “Every single block you step on, you just know there’s someone there to help someone else. Like all the organizations we have in Bartlesville are so quick to help."

One of the organizations is B The Light.

Christie McPhail and her husband opened their doors for people to stay Monday night.

“We said we'd be open if need be, and I got a call from a good friend of mine, the manager at the Hampton Inn, and she said it just hit and asked how many people can you take, so we rushed over here, got the cots set up and said we can take as many as we need to,” McPhail said.

The shelter has showers and clothing available, and they will take donations and they will make sure the resources get where they need to go.

"By having this building, hopefully people can bring resources here and help, but also just be a good neighbor,” McPhail said. “That is what we are here to do. No one wants to see their neighbor suffer."