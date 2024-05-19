2 Injured In Tulsa Shooting Saturday

Sunday, May 19th 2024, 9:58 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Two people are recovering after a shooting during a block party in Greenwood, police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night near East Archer Street.

The two victims were located in a car near the block party, police say. The driver was struck in the arm and the passenger was hit in the leg, according to police. Both victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Officers say the suspect likely knew the victims, but they were not able to locate them.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
