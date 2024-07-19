More Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Raping Teenager

Tulsa Police say a man already charged with raping a 15-year-old girl at knifepoint has now been charged with raping two other 15-year-old girls.

By: News On 6

Investigators say Yander Ramirez was driving around town drinking in March and forced the victim to get in his car, then gave her beer and a vape pen. She escaped, ran to a house and called police, and officers arrested Ramirez.

Police now say another girl says she met Ramirez last October, who had sex with her after giving her so much alcohol and marijuana she threw up and passed out.

They say detectives also reviewed a case from 2020 where a 15-year-old said Ramirez forced her to have sex.

Prosecutors have now filed charges in all three cases.