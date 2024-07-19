Woman Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter, DUI

A woman pled guilty to killing a woman and hitting a man while driving drunk, then driving away and leading officers on a chase.

Thursday, July 18th 2024, 9:40 pm

Investigators say Latosha Smith hit 33-year-old Samantha Woodson and her boyfriend, who were standing in the median near Admiral and Yale.

They say Woodson was pinned and died while her boyfriend was hospitalized in serious condition.

Investigators say when officers stopped her, they learned Woodson was driving with a learner's permit and was drinking.

She pleaded guilty to manslaughter, driving under the influence, leaving the scene and eluding.

She'll be sentenced at a later date.
