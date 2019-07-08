Wagoner County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man who died while in custody after a traffic stop last week. Jeffrey Krueger of Texas died during an encounter with Deputies Nick Orr and Kaleb Phillips, according to a release from WCSO.

A deputy made a routine traffic stop at 9:54 p.m. Monday, July 1, after a man was doing donuts near Highways 51 and 69, the sheriff said. The deputy said the man was behaving suspiciously and hiding under the seat.