Update: Names Released Of Suspect, Deputies In Wagoner Co. In-Custody Death
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -
Wagoner County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man who died while in custody after a traffic stop last week. Jeffrey Krueger of Texas died during an encounter with Deputies Nick Orr and Kaleb Phillips, according to a release from WCSO.
A deputy made a routine traffic stop at 9:54 p.m. Monday, July 1, after a man was doing donuts near Highways 51 and 69, the sheriff said. The deputy said the man was behaving suspiciously and hiding under the seat.
The deputy pulled out his gun and pointed it at the driver who lunged at the officer and tried to get the gun, according to Sheriff Elliott.
"At some point in time the suspect came out of the car, grabbed the deputies gun, and there was a fight over control of the deputies gun," Elliott said.
The sheriff said there was a struggle, and another deputy and paramedics helped hold the man down. The driver was taken to the hospital where authorities said he stopped breathing.
"The hospital said he had trauma to the back of the head," Elliott said. "We don't know how severe and the fight happened on pavement."
The cause of death has not been released.