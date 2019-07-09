Man Arrested After Lewd Proposals, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after police said he admitted to sending nude photos and other inappropriate messages to who he believed to be a teenage girl.
The arrest report said Tulsa Police used an undercover officer to catch Drake Dugan, who thought he was talking to a 14 year-old girl in a chatroom.
The undercover officer first started talking to Dugan early last week on a smartphone messaging app.
Dugan sent several nude photos, said he wanted to have sex and asked where she lived.
Police said they messaged Dugan in the chatroom a few more times over the past week, including Monday when he sent more photos and asked if the teenage girl would meet him in Owasso.
Officers say they found out where he was and arrested him Monday night at an Owasso funeral home where he worked.
Dugan is now facing several felony charges.