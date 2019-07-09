Two people are in custody after leading police and deputies on a chase that ended in a crash along the Creek Turnpike. 

Police said the suspect ran from officers after crashing into the guardrail.

This chase started in Jenks around 3 Tuesday morning.

Jenks Police called Sapulpa Police and Creek County Deputies for assistance. 

Two K-9 officers were brought out to the perimeter to search for the suspect.

Officers also had a drone in the air looking for the suspect, but they were not able to find the suspect.

Police did find a shirt and a gun in the area.

 