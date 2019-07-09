News
2 People In Custody After Chase Ends Near Creek Turnpike
Tuesday, July 9th 2019, 5:32 AM CDT
Two people are in custody after leading police and deputies on a chase that ended in a crash along the Creek Turnpike.
Police said the suspect ran from officers after crashing into the guardrail.
This chase started in Jenks around 3 Tuesday morning.
Jenks Police called Sapulpa Police and Creek County Deputies for assistance.
Two K-9 officers were brought out to the perimeter to search for the suspect.
Officers also had a drone in the air looking for the suspect, but they were not able to find the suspect.
Police did find a shirt and a gun in the area.