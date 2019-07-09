The headline both today and tomorrow deals with heat and humidity as heat advisories will be underway both this afternoon and tomorrow. By Wednesday evening, a front will bring slightly drier air across northeastern OK, resulting in lower humidity Thursday and Friday. A few showers or storms will remain in the forecast, including today and tomorrow, but with lower chances compared to yesterday. Highs this afternoon should be in the 91 to 95 range and slightly higher tomorrow afternoon. Readings will drop Thursday and Friday with overnight and morning lows in the upper 60s and daytime highs in the lower 90s. Slightly lower humidity will keep heat indices in the mid to upper 90s for the end of the week providing some minor relief. Sunday into early next week a possible tropical system may be near or just east of the region.