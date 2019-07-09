Humidity And Heat Advisories Continue For Tuesday
The headline both today and tomorrow deals with heat and humidity as heat advisories will be underway both this afternoon and tomorrow. By Wednesday evening, a front will bring slightly drier air across northeastern OK, resulting in lower humidity Thursday and Friday. A few showers or storms will remain in the forecast, including today and tomorrow, but with lower chances compared to yesterday. Highs this afternoon should be in the 91 to 95 range and slightly higher tomorrow afternoon. Readings will drop Thursday and Friday with overnight and morning lows in the upper 60s and daytime highs in the lower 90s. Slightly lower humidity will keep heat indices in the mid to upper 90s for the end of the week providing some minor relief. Sunday into early next week a possible tropical system may be near or just east of the region.
Early this morning, storms are ongoing across central Kansas and should continue to weaken as they move eastward. But a southward moving outflow boundary could spark-off a few scattered showers or storms along and north of highway 412. This same outflow may also provide a focus for a few late afternoon isolated storms with low coverages.
Wednesday a short wave will move across the northern third of the nation into the upper Midwest while helping to shove a surface boundary southward into the Mid-Missouri Valley by late afternoon and into northern OK Wednesday evening. A layer of warm-air aloft may suppress most thunderstorm activity, but a few showers or storms may develop near or behind the boundary for a few hours Wednesday evening. Severe weather threats will remain low but not zero. This front should bring slightly drier air into northern OK Thursday and Friday along with north winds before south winds return this weekend with slowly increasing heat index values.
Sunday into early next week we’ll be tracking a possible tropical system. The models continue to suggest this system will impact part of the Gulf Coastal region, mostly across southern Louisiana or southeast Texas before turning northward. The question remains as to the exact trajectory of the movement in contrast to the expected mid-level ridging near or west of our area early next week. A stronger ridge will keep this system either well south or just east of our region. A weaker ridge could bring this remnant circulation near the state Monday evening or Tuesday. Either way, it’s too early to offer any confident projections for a system that has yet to fully develop.
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone