1 Dead, 1 Recovering After Fatal Rogers County Crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after a crash in Rogers County.
Troopers said 79-year old Benjamin Stegall went off the road around 10 p.m. Tuesday night along the Will Rogers Turnpike just east of Claremore.
Troopers said the vehicle rolled 4 to 6 times.
Troopers said Stegall was able to get out of the car, walk about 120 feet away, but then collapsed and died.
His passenger was an 86 year-old woman from Tulsa.
She's now in the hospital in critical condition.
Troopers are not sure what caused Stegall to lose control and go off the road.