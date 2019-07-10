HBO Max will feature "an extensive collection of exclusive original programming (Max Originals) and the best-of-the-best from WarnerMedia's enormous portfolio of beloved brands and libraries," according to a company press release.

Other shows that will be exclusive to the HBO platform include "Pretty Little Liars" and "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air." The service also inked exclusive movie deals with producer Greg Berlanti and actress and producer Reese Witherspoon.

HBO Max said it has several original series lined up for the launch, including "Tokyo Vice," starring Ansel Elgort; "The Flight Attendant," starring Kaley Cuoco; and "Love Life," starring Anna Kendrick. Other celebrities involved in the launch include Issa Rae, Damon Lindelof, Lena Dunham, Nicole Kidman and "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin.

HBO Max will launch next spring with some 10,000 hours of content, but WarnerMedia has not yet announced how much it will cost.