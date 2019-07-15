Tulsa Teen Okay After Car Crash
TULSA, Oklahoma - A teenager made it out of an overnight crash near 37th Street and south Harvard, but what she says caused the accident is kind of unusual.
Part of the road was wet because of a nearby apartment complex draining its pool,and a teenage girl says that was what caused her wreck.
The 17-year-old girl said she was driving home from work in her 2012 Mazda SUV when she saw a steady stream of water on the roadway near 37th Street and Harvard.
She went to find out where it was from, then turned around near an apartment complex where the water was coming from, but the water made the road so slick that she lost control and hit a pole.
The girl's mother, Amy Price, says she hopes her daughter learned a lesson.
"The reason for it is pretty silly and I think she's learned her lesson: to just come straight home after work but biggest thing is she's okay" said Price.
The teenage girl says she's OK, aside from a small cut from the airbag.