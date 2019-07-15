News
Man Arrested After Throwing Wine Bottles At People, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after officers say he threw wine bottles at customers at a Tulsa convenience store.
Police say late Saturday night Kavaughn Blalock chased someone through the store at 31st Street and Mingo.
Officers say he tossed the full wine bottles at people and chased one customer through the store and into the parking lot.
Officers say Blalock even threw a wine bottle at that person's windshield.
Police say he twice slipped out of handcuffs when they arrested him.
They also say Blalock threatened to shoot the officers when they took him to jail.