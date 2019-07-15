Few Signs Of Mass Immigration Enforcement
A wide-scale federal immigration crackdown did not happen as expected over the weekend, but it may have gotten underway in a quieter manner.
Over the weekend, there were few reports of unusual activity by immigration agents but that could soon change.
The ICE operations were expected to happen in at least ten cities.
But so far, immigration sources tell CBS News they've been limited to New York City.
The New York Times says instead of one massive, simultaneous sweep, the ICE operation is being carried out as a series of smaller raids, spread out over several days.
The acting head of Customs and Border Protection says his agency is just doing its job.
"The individuals that ICE goes after - and they do this every single day - are not individuals that are here undocumented. They're individuals that are here illegally" said acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.
Many Democrats have criticized the Trump Administration's handling of the situation.
About 2,000 people are believed to be targeted by the raids. But the White House says each has been issued a final order of removal from an immigration judge.