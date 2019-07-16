Tulsa Detectives Investigating Human Remains
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa homicide detectives are investigating after two teens found human remains near Pine and Memorial July 15.
After investigating police discovered of a skull in a creek, not far from the Tulsa International Airport. Police do not know if the skull is from the same person.
Tulsa police said it's a mystery how the person died, and they are exploring all options.
“Detectives are already starting to go through our missing persons reports and seeing if this person sort of matches up,” Sgt. Brandon Watkins said.
Police said the person could have died of natural causes, suicide or homicide. There are no obvious signs of trauma to the leg or the part of the skull that was found. We're told the leg did have a boot on it, but it's wasn't clear whether the person was male or female.
Watkins said flooding from this spring could have impacted the case. He said it's possible the person died further upstream and ended up in a creek near Pine and Memorial.
"That's why they're out scouring right now, looking up and down the creek both directions to see if we find more parts,” he said.
Detectives said the next step is to wait for the medical examiner to determine the person's identity and a cause of death.
"I would just say for people who have missing loved ones to be patient. It's just a matter of letting the medical examiner figure out who this person is and then we'll be contacting people," Watkins said.
Police said it's unclear how long the remains were in the area.