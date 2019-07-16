News
Tulsa Community College Physical Therapy Director Retires
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Community College is celebrating their Physical Therapist Assistant Program.
The program has been on campus for fifty years. It’s been operating out of the Nate Waters Physical Therapy Clinic now for five years and program director Suzanne Reece is retiring after 30 years with the program.
Reece said close to 600 students have graduated from the program in that time. “Then just think of how they’ve spread, and the impact they’ve had on the community.”
In the five years they’ve been operating from the Nate Waters Clinic, they've provided care for uninsured or under-insured clients who need the help.
“We’ve donated about $500 thousand worth of care in five years.”