EMSA Issues Medical Heat Alert For Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A heatwave is moving through northeastern Oklahoma and officials are urging people to take it seriously.
For the second day in a row, EMSA has issued a Medical Heat Alert for Tulsa after responding to 6 suspected heat-related calls Wednesday.
With temperatures nearing 100 degrees, it's important to stay weather aware and keep that water on hand.
As things heat up, folks around Tulsa are trying to keep cool while still enjoying the outdoors. Nanny Malerie Rodriguez and Graham found a nice spot in the shade.
"Especially keeping him hydrated with water and stuff, that's my main goal ... the splash pads aren't on, I think that's the best way to keep him cool with this heat," said Rodriguez.
The fountains at 41st and Riverside aren't on due to issues caused by flooding, but just up the street at Gathering Place, the refreshing water seems to be the most popular spot.
If you're going to be outside, officials say to take extra precautions.
"Things that we suggest will be to wear some light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. That's going to help keep your body cool,” said EMSA Field Operation Supervisor Chase Coates.
He said to try to limit your time outside, bring plenty of water, and find those shady spots. He said heat exhaustion is pretty common, but it can lead to a heat stroke, which is life-threatening.
Coates said, "that can include nausea, vomiting, altered mental status, unconsciousness, seizures and ultimately it could be death."
Sarah Corfidi with the National Weather Service said a cooler spring makes this heatwave seem more sudden and intense.
"The difference this year is that we haven't had as much time to acclimate to the heat perhaps as in other years, because it's kind of been a cooler spring to start,” Corfidi said.
After such a wet spring, a lot of moisture is still in the air, which has caused heat indexes to skyrocket. Don’t forget that during this heat, it's important to check on elderly family members as well as pets.