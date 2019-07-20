Sweltering Saturday Heat For Eastern Oklahoma, But Relief Arrives Soon!
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -
The heatwave continues this weekend across Green Country, but relief from the heat is getting closer!
Once again, a Heat Advisory is in effect across all of eastern Oklahoma today, with an Excessive Heat Warning in southeast Kansas. We’ll see highs in the upper 90s, but that nasty humidity will push those heat index values back up to 110 degrees during the day! That is still dangerous heat, so please limit those outdoor activities as much as possible.
Unfortunately, it’ll be one more day of the same on Sunday. Expect highs back in the upper 90s to near 100, but heat index values between 105 to 109. By late in the day Sunday, an isolated storm or two will be possible near the Oklahoma-Kansas state line, and that is a sign of big changes that will roll in to start the workweek.
A cold front will surge into eastern Oklahoma by early Monday morning, with scattered showers and storms possible Monday morning through the midday hours. A few storms could be briefly strong. But more importantly, that front will bring an end to our recent heatwave! Humidity will begin to drop Monday afternoon, with cloud cover holding our highs in the 80s.
And conditions look even better Tuesday! We’ll see lows drop back into the 60s, with highs in the 80s and much lower humidity Tuesday afternoon. And lows will dip into the lower 60s by Wednesday morning! In fact, temperatures look to hold a bit below normal for the majority of next week. Relief is almost here, folks!
