

A cold front will surge into eastern Oklahoma by early Monday morning, with scattered showers and storms possible Monday morning through the midday hours. A few storms could be briefly strong. But more importantly, that front will bring an end to our recent heatwave! Humidity will begin to drop Monday afternoon, with cloud cover holding our highs in the 80s.



And conditions look even better Tuesday! We’ll see lows drop back into the 60s, with highs in the 80s and much lower humidity Tuesday afternoon. And lows will dip into the lower 60s by Wednesday morning! In fact, temperatures look to hold a bit below normal for the majority of next week. Relief is almost here, folks!