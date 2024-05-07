AERIAL VIEW: Tornado Damage In Barnsdall; Debris Scattered Along Bird Creek

The city of Barnsdall was one of the hardest hit areas from Monday night's severe weather in Osage County. Osage SkyNews 6 pilot Dustin Stone flew over Barnsdall on Tuesday to give a view of the damage.

At least one person is confirmed dead after a tornado hit the town overnight. Osage SkyNews 6 pilot Dustin Stone flew over Barnsdall on Tuesday to give a view of the damage.

Osage County Emergency Management reports the tornado that hit there damaged 30 to 40 homes. Many people in the town are displaced due to that significant damage. The Barnsdall Nursing Home took a hit, with part of the roof collapsing. Staff reported that all residents there are accounted for with no injuries.

The residents have been transferred to temporary shelters and the home was working to notify family members. Roadblocks are all over Barnsdall as emergency crews work to keep people out of the area.