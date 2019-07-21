News
Tulsa Man Arrested On Complaints Of Arson, Endangering Human Life
TULSA - A Tulsa man was arrested Sunday on complaints of Arson and Endangering human life after setting a car on fire next to an apartment building, police said.
According to authorities, just before 5 a.m., Tulsa Firefighters were called out the the Stratford Apartments near 51st Street and Pittsburg Avenue and found a vehicle on fire. Fire officials said the fire was spreading to the apartment building.
Tulsa Police determined the fire was intentionally set and arrested Joseph Osborn for allegedly starting it.
Investigators said Osborn was seen on video buying gas just before the fire, and the owner of the vehicle names him as a suspect.