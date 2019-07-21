News
Storms Cause Wind Damage In Bartlesville
Sunday, July 21st 2019, 11:51 PM CDT
Severe storms moved across the News On 6 viewing area Sunday night, causing some damage in parts of the state.
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz reported wind damage in Bartlesville, tweeting a photo from viewer Carol Ebert, which showed part of a tree on top of a car near Bartlesville High School.
Meteorologist Michael Grogan reported nearly 8,000 Public Service of Oklahoma customers without power as of about 11 p.m. The customers affected were mostly near Bartlesville.
Warnings were issued for multiple counties throughout the latter part of the evening. The storms eventually made it to the Tulsa metro area.