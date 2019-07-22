Oologah Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Student
OOLOGAH, Oklahoma - An Oologah teacher has been charged with one count of second-degree rape Monday, July 22. Daniel Albert Cline Bodine had a sexual relationship with a female student, according to court records.
Oologah's website had Bodine listed as a high school special education English teacher.
The Rogers County District Attorney's Office said between November 2018 and June 2019, Bodine and the then 18-year-old special education student had a sexual relationship. Investigators said they met on campus during school hours and after school, usually in a room connected to Bodine's classroom.
When asked about texting with the student, who has since graduated, Bodine reportedly told investigators they were "writing an exotic novel."
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents were at the school Monday gathering evidence.