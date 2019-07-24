News
Unique New Bridge To Be Dedicated In Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma - A new bridge will be dedicated Wednesday morning in Okmulgee and is the first of its kind in the nation.
The bridge is located in an area damaged by recent floods. The Muscogee Creek Nation and federal roads program partnered with Premier Steel to create the bridge. The bridge has a modular steel frame which means it can withstand a heavier load than typical concrete bridges.
The dedication is happening at 10:30 Wednesday morning.